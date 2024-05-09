Neighbors curious, furious about NE Bexar County shooting that left 4-year-old girl dead

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting that left a four-year-old girl dead and four other people with serious gunshot wounds has sent shockwaves throughout their Northeast Bexar County neighborhood.

All five people were hit by gunfire sprayed into a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow, near Walzem Road, Wednesday night.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the attack. The video showed someone walking up and peppering the home with dozens of bullets.

“For lack of a better term, they Swiss-cheesed the front of that house,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the aftermath.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s description of the home became clear.

Multiple markings on a window show were bullets shattered the glass. (KSAT 12 News)

Dozens of markers mapped out bullet holes in the windows and door of the home.

Salazar described the attack as targeted, also saying the shooter knew there were children in the home at the time.

Three children — ages 4, 6, and 8 — were among those who were hit. The four-year-old died from her wounds.

“Why would you come and do this? That’s childish. That’s childish and immature. You aren’t a man. You’re a coward,” said Donnie Soto, directing his anger at the unknown shooter.

Soto was one of several people in the neighborhood who stopped by the home Thursday morning.

The military veteran and Philadelphia native said he has seen violence in the neighborhood before, but not on this level.

Soto said he expected to find peace at home after serving tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“I didn’t go back to Philly because of crime,” he said. “If you have all that anger and all that animosity built up, there’s a lot of stuff going on overseas. If you want to shoot a gun, hey, jump in a uniform, raise your hand and head down seas.”

While Soto didn’t mince words, other neighbors used their actions to express their feelings.

One woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, dropped off a stuffed animal outside the home as a show of sympathy.

“It hurts my heart that the children, you know, unfortunately, one passed away,” the neighbor said. “Just all in all, everyone in the household got hit.”

Detectives returned to the scene Thursday morning to continue looking for evidence and any possible witnesses.

When Salazar addressed reporters the previous night, he said someone had been texting one of the adults in the home before the shooting.

The sheriff said investigators are exploring the idea of that person being a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.

