Northeast Side home was targeted by gunmen who killed 4-year-old girl, injured 4 others, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released new information Thursday, a day after two men shot up a Northeast Side townhome, killing a 4-year-old girl and critically injuring four others.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway.

Salazar called it a targeted shooting. He said the men pulled up to the home on Windsor Hollow Drive in a gray vehicle, believed to be an Infinity Q50. Two men got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the residence where five people were inside. Salazar said the two men fired 30 rounds before they got back in their car and drove off.

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office.)

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the shooting. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released the video and stills in hopes of identifying the suspects and making arrests.

Both of the shooters were wearing balaclava head coverings and at least one was wearing tactical gear.

Investigators believe both were carrying Draco AK-47-style guns and they fired 30 7.62-caliber rounds. Salazar said that round inflicts a “devastating wound” and said it was obvious the men were intending to cause “maximum damage.”

“They absolutely intended to take lives,” Salazar said.

Salazar said there may have been others waiting in the vehicle.

He said when the men are captured, anyone involved will be charged with capital murder.

Salazar said several BCSO units are focused on this case including the criminal investigations division and organized crime investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org with information.

Shooting victims

Five people inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, were hit by the gunfire.

A four-year-old girl was killed. Salazar said she was shot in the head. Her two brothers, ages 7 and 8, have undergone surgeries. Their parents, ages 25 and 27, are also in the hospital.

Salazar said a neighbor, who is a nurse, tried to render first aid before EMS arrived.

A family member told KSAT that the family has a fourth child, a two-year-old boy, who was at a neighbor’s home at the time and was not injured.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

A frame from a neighbor's surveillance camera footage shows the car that carried two people who shot up a home on Windsor Hollow Drive on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)