Upper level of WB I-10 near downtown will be reduced to one lane for several weeks

The upper level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio will be reduced to one lane for several weeks.

The left two lanes of I-10 from West Poplar Street to Fulton Avenue will close starting Tuesday, May 14 due to construction. The closure will remain in place 24/7 through the end of June.

The closure only affects the upper level of westbound Interstate 10, and drivers are encouraged to use the lower level of the highway and plan ahead.

TxDOT said crews will repair bridge joints during this time. Once complete, crews will begin repairs on the right two lanes of the upper level. A timeline for that project was not released.

Lane closures are weather permitting.

