TxDOT plans overnight removal of steel plates on I-10 north of Finesilver Curve

SAN ANTONIO – The steel plates that caused drivers to slow down abruptly on I-10 West after exiting the Finesilver Curve will be removed overnight Thursday into Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says the work where the plates are is expected to be completed.

Large metal plate across I-10 westbound causing drivers to suddenly hit the brakes. The bridge joint replacement project will continue until December 2024.

The construction work is to replace the bridge joints on I-10 in both directions from Walsh Street to Hildebrand Road. TxDOT says the joints do not meet current standards and require maintenance. A steel plate will cover the construction areas.

The work is done overnight to avoid peak traffic hours. Each joint is expected to take a few weeks, but the replacement for both directions will not be done until the end of 2024.

Large metal plate across the road is located along I-10 north of the Finesilver Curve.

“Beginning, Thursday, February 15, at 8:00 p.m., the Culebra Road exit ramp off I-10 westbound upper level will be closed while the contractor preforms bridge joint work. The exit will remain closed for several days due to the work. The traveling public will need to use an alternate exit during the closure,” TxDOT said in an email.

Closure on I-10W and Culebra Road Exit Ramp (TxDOT)

Bridge joints will also be replaced on the I-35 upper level between Laredo Street and Camden Street in the near future.