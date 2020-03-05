KSAT12′s exclusive Selena celebration event at The Rustic

SAN ANTONIO – The Siempre Selena celebration, hosted by KSAT12 and the Rustic on April 7, 2020, will feature Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, a look-a-like contest with “celebrity judges,” KSAT12 anchors and the premiere screening of our Siempre Selena special.

The KSAT Insider event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will catch the first glimpse of KSAT 12′s Siempre Selena special, a one-hour special celebrating the life of the iconic singer, that will air to the public at 9 p.m. April 12 on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

The Rustic, at The Rim at 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 204, is a premiere event venue, bar and kitchen with a large outdoor patio.

Selena Catrina - Day of the Dead (KSAT)

Other activities include face painting provided by The Moxie Dolls, mingle with KSAT12 Anchors and Reporters, take your photo with the Selena Catrina and more!