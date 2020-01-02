The McNay to host Selena photo exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – The McNay Art Museum will pay tribute to Tejano music legend Selena with a series of photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer.

Selena was the subject of Dyer’s photo assignments for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and for Texas Monthly in 1995, just months before she was killed.

The exhibit, which will run from Jan. 15 to July 15, was curated by the museum’s head of education, Kate Carey.

