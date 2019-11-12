First trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’ on Netflix released

The red lips, the purple jumpsuit — Christian Serratos is rocking them both in the first "Selena: The Series” trailer released Tuesday.

Part 1 will hit Netflix in 2020, according to an Instagram post with a video of Serratos singing “Como La Flor.”

“Here we go!!! Besitos,” the actress wrote on Instagram. It was reported that Serratos, known for “The Walking Dead,” would play the Queen of Tejano back in August.

5 reasons to get excited for the 'Selena' TV show

Former “Desperate Housewives” star and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira will play Abraham Quintanilla.

Chavira also shared the trailer on Instagram and added “the whole family is getting together" for the series.

Gabriel Chavarria will play A.B. Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez will play Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy López will play Marcella Quintanilla and Madison Taylor Baez will play young Selena, according to TV Line.

San Antonio actor reportedly cast as Selena's father in upcoming series

Still, Selena’s real-life family has remained close to the production: her father, sister and their family attorney served as executive producers.

The premiere date has yet to be released, and a second season is expected to follow.