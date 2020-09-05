Chris Perez deletes social media post alleging his legacy, time with Selena was being erased

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Perez, the former lead guitarist of Selena y Los Dinos and widower, says he acted out of character in recent days, alleging that his legacy and relationship with Selena Quintanilla was being erased.

On Wednesday, Perez posted on social media that he had heard rumors of photographs of him and Selena were being removed from the museum. The post has since been deleted by Perez.

“I never intended for my social media platforms to be used to divide people...and I’m afraid I’ve done just that with a few (more recent) posts and comments and it’s not sitting too well with me...I’m just not that guy,” Perez said in his post. “It’s been affecting me mentally, physically, and most important...emotionally. For me, some things just need to be handled in a more private manner. I allowed myself to get out of character and for that, I apologize.”

Perez said he took the post down in order to move forward, hoping to unite more people instead of driving away fans and family members.

“Even though I know (unfortunately) once something gets put on the internet, it lives there forever, I will be taking a few things down because I don’t want them living on my sites anymore...whether I’m right or wrong, I’d much rather be a uniting force as opposed to a dividing one...and like my mother taught me while I was growing up, ’two wrongs don’t make a right,’” Perez wrote.

Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of Selena and now manager of the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, says the rumors were simply not true, pointing to pictures of Perez on display.

“There’s Chris, there’s Chris, I mean it’s just ridiculous for anyone or even Chris to go out or make a comment and believe whatever he’s been told because clearly we cannot Photoshop him out and we wouldn’t want to,” Suzette said.

