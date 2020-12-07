71ºF

Was it a Bidi Bidi Bomb Bomb? Fan reaction to new Netflix series

Fans take to social media to give their reviews

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Christian Serratos portrays Selena Quintanilla from "Selena The Series," premiering Dec. 4 on Netflix. (Netflix via AP)
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you loved it or hated it, many Selena fans had something to say over the weekend about the new Netflix series.

“Selena: The Series” began streaming on Friday and reaction about the show and cast immediately started popping up on social media feeds.

While some people enjoyed the show, many did not like it. In fact on rottentomatoes.com, critics only rated the show at 44% and the audience rated it a 43%.

Despite the reviews, the show is No.1 on Netflix.

Below are some social media posts from those who watched. You can also share your review in the comments below.

