Was it a Bidi Bidi Bomb Bomb? Fan reaction to new Netflix series

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you loved it or hated it, many Selena fans had something to say over the weekend about the new Netflix series.

“Selena: The Series” began streaming on Friday and reaction about the show and cast immediately started popping up on social media feeds.

While some people enjoyed the show, many did not like it. In fact on rottentomatoes.com, critics only rated the show at 44% and the audience rated it a 43%.

Despite the reviews, the show is No.1 on Netflix.

Below are some social media posts from those who watched.

Watching the new selena series and i can't get over how she doesn't look like her pic.twitter.com/mpMmQEJEYr — Chris Zolanski (@chris_zolanski) December 5, 2020

In all honesty...the Selena series is ALRIGHT . The movie is better, but I am excited for part 2 :) I’m just happy the world is keeping her legacy alive. #AnythingForSelenas 🌹 pic.twitter.com/a6gmHHtB6J — arianna barron (@_ariannabarron) December 5, 2020

This Netflix Selena series feels like a lifetime special... was the budget low!? These wigs are making my skin itch. pic.twitter.com/ROfGtCrqaU — Zo.Exotic (@ZoiArmstrong) December 6, 2020

I thought this was Selena: The Series not Abraham: The Series 🤨 #SelenaNetflix — NOWA 🔱 (@noahrioz) December 5, 2020