‘Could she do this again?‘: The factors considered in Yolanda Saldívar’s parole denial

SAN ANTONIO – The woman who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla Perez was denied parole on Thursday afternoon.

Yolanda Saldívar, 64, was eligible this month for the first time after she was convicted of murder with a deadly weapon in 1995. She will again be eligible for parole in March 2030.

Before Thursday’s ruling by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, KSAT spoke with a source who is a former member of the board. The source said three people — one board member and two commissioners — decided her fate.

“Each has to decide... could she do this again?” the source told KSAT. “The biggest concern is the safety of the public.”

The former parole board member, who was not involved in Saldívar’s case, also explained that if the board agreed to parole, members would also have determined the conditions of her release.

“They could tell her that because she committed the crime in Nueces County, she’s not allowed back in that area,” they said.

Back in January, KSAT reported that Saldívar’s parole was already under review.

The initial review process began in October 2024, six months before Saldívar’s parole eligibility date of March 30, 2025. According to the board, Saldívar’s parole process included compiling a case file.

The file could include a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with Saldívar and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.

It is unclear whether Saldívar or Selena’s family sent evidence to the board.

Parole attorney Marshall Millard explained the board examined several factors during the review, including Saldívar’s behavior while incarcerated and her participation in rehabilitation programs.

“They’re looking at a lot of things on their record in prison,” Millard said. “As far as, ‘What have they done to embrace part of the programs available to them?’ And that’s what they want to look for — to see if there’s rehabilitation and someone who will be successful on parole.”

However, Millard said that Saldívar faced slim odds of being granted parole.

“So, for their first-time parole, statistically, it’s going to be very, very low. If zero,” Millard said.

