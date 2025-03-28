Chris Perez reflects on Selena’s legacy and new music with Grupo Metal

SAN ANTONIO – Thirty years after her passing, Selena Quintanilla’s legacy continues to thrive. Her legacy not only stands the test of time, but it is reaching new generations of fans.

Recently, KSAT 12 sat down with Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, and with his bandmate and close friend, Carlitos Miranda.

They shared how Selena’s influence continues to inspire them and others.

Honoring Selena’s Influence

Miranda, a member of Grupo Metal, recalled his first time playing with Selena y Los Dinos in 1991 at the Fiesta Ballroom in Seguin, Texas.

“It’s like a university,” Miranda said. “I got to attend Selena y Los Dinos to see how they created music, to see her singing, to see her dance. The most important thing I was able to see was that it was family oriented.”

Perez has witnessed firsthand how Selena’s music and message continue to resonate, especially with younger fans.

“I think a big reason why it continues to happen is because of what she represents, what her message was to her fans and how hard she worked, and obviously, the music,” Perez said.

He noted how new generations are discovering Selena through her music, the 1997 biopic starring Jennifer Lopez and various projects keeping her memory alive.

“They grow up and have their kids, and it never ceases to amaze me,” Perez said.

The Music That Endures

Selena’s music remains as timeless as ever. Perez often hears her songs unexpectedly in public. To him, this proves the lasting impact of her music.

“It still sounds like it could have been done today,” Pérez said. “A lot of the hard work that Abe [Quintanilla, Selena’s brother] put into it, because he is a visionary, made it possible.”

Now, Pérez and Miranda are continuing to make music for Selena’s fans. Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Perez, recently released a new song titled La Flor.

More Than an Icon

While Selena is known for her powerhouse performances, Perez emphasized that she had a deeply personal side, as well.

“She also had a really vulnerable side,” he said. “Like, you see her commanding the stage at the Astrodome and how powerful she comes across, but she also had a lot of dreams. She was down to go after all of them.”

A Message to Fans

Perez expressed his gratitude to the fans who have continued to support Selena’s legacy over the years.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans that keep supporting and pushing our legacy forward and keep representing and playing the music,” he said. “It’s well deserved for her and what she’s left behind for us.”

Fans can catch Grupo Metal performing “La Flor” during the Siempre Selena special, airing tonight on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m.

