🎊 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Theo Von, Eggstravaganza, Norteño Fest

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO - AUGUST 20: Theo Von performs on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort on August 20, 2023 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

As March comes to a close, there are still plenty of exciting events to wrap up the month.

This weekend, comedians Theo Von and Taylor Tomlinson are coming to San Antonio to bring the laughs.

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Spurs will also play against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

Plan to head to any of these events? Post pictures and videos of your adventures on KSAT Connect!

Here’s a list of things you can do over the weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS CANDLE-MAKING EXPERIENCE: Sanrio fans can create candles using vessels that feature Sanrio characters from March 27-30 at Mission Crafts Chandlery, 1010 S. Flores St. Sanrio fans can create candles using vessels that feature Sanrio characters from March 27-30 at Mission Crafts Chandlery, 1010 S. Flores St. Click here for more details.

TAYLOR TOMLINSON: The comedian will bring her “Save Me” tour to the Majestic Theatre from March 28-29. Tomlinson Tickets are available The comedian will bring her “Save Me” tour to the Majestic Theatre from March 28-29. Tomlinson Tickets are available online

Friday, March 28

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its monthly event starting at 6:30 p.m. This month’s live music features Jenny B. known as “La Tejana Barbie.”

THEO VON: The comedian will perform his “Return of The Rat” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “Return of The Rat” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, March 29

EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the PAC Student Lot 3. Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the PAC Student Lot 3. Click here to register.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Sunday, March 30

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

HOTEL CONTESSA’S “FLOURISH AND FEMME”: Hotel Contessa will host “Flourish and Femme,” a community art fair and immersive installation celebrating over a dozen local female artists of all generations. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 306 West Market St. For more details, Hotel Contessa will host “Flourish and Femme,” a community art fair and immersive installation celebrating over a dozen local female artists of all generations. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 306 West Market St. For more details, click here

NORTEÑO FEST: Attendees can cast votes to crown the champion for best carne asada and discada in the Alamo City from 2-7 p.m. General tickets are $70 plus fees. Children 12 and under get in for free. There will also be live entertainment at the event. Attendees can cast votes to crown the champion for best carne asada and discada in the Alamo City from 2-7 p.m. General tickets are $70 plus fees. Children 12 and under get in for free. There will also be live entertainment at the event. Click here for more details.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The NBA team will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

What’s trending: