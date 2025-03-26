Downtown’s Hotel Contessa set to host art fair celebrating women artists this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Contessa will host “Flourish and Femme,” a community art fair and immersive installation celebrating over a dozen local female artists of all generations.

The public is invited to step into a colorful world of creativity on March 30 along the River Walk. The art fair will feature several artisans and is a celebration of female artistry, craftsmanship and community.

“Flourish and Femme” is free and will benefit San Antonio nonprofit Magdalena House, which empowers families to eliminate cycles of abuse and neglect.

“Flourish and Femme” will feature an extraordinary exhibition transforming the hotel’s spaces into a vibrant canvas of creativity. Through the theme of flowers, local artists Kathy Sosa, Stephanie Pena Frost, Mary Carmen Sessions, Geri Garcia and Ludi Smith will have their work on display.

The immersive exhibit will extend through June. Select guest rooms will become intimate galleries that demonstrate the artists’ flower-themed works.

“Flourish and Femme” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Hotel Contessa is located at 306 West Market Street.

More recent Things To Do coverage on KSAT: