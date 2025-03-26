Helotes Cornyval Festival to celebrate 60 years with rodeo, live music and more

HELOTES, Texas – The Helotes Cornyval Festival is preparing to celebrate a landmark anniversary when it begins on Thursday, May 1.

This year’s festival will mark 60 years of food, live music, a rodeo and — of course — corn.

Recommended Videos

The family-friendly festival, which began in 1966, honors the area’s heritage and celebrates traditional corn harvests. (The name Helotes is derived from the Spanish word “elote,” or corn on the cob.) According to a news release, the festival is an homage to corn, a plentiful and important farming crop in northwest Bexar County.

Officials estimate 100,000 people are expected to attend the four-day festival, which includes three PRCA Rodeo performances on Festival Grounds at 12210 Leslie Road.

Here is everything you need to know about Cornyval 2025:

Entertainment lineup

Thursday, May 1

Bryan Bros.

Meyer Anderson

Love Killed a Hero

Spazmatics

Friday, May 2

Cory Weaver

Scotty Alexander

Bri Bagwell

Rick Trevino

Saturday, May 3

Matt Tejeda and the Backwoods Band

Fire on the Mountain Cloggers

Justin Gallegos

Nick Zamora

Selestial Alcoser

Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band

WSG Gabe Garcia

Kevin Fowler

Sunday, May 4

Mojo-Rimba

Southwest High School Mariachi

Legacy High School Mariachi

Conjunto Cats

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

Hours and admission

Tickets are on sale now, and the price depends on the day you plan to attend.

Thursday, May 1 - Gates open at 5 p.m.

Adults (13 and older): $10

Kids (2-12): $5

Friday, May 2 - Gates open at 5 p.m.

Adults (13 and older): $20

Kids (2-12): $10

Saturday, May 3 - Gates open at 11 a.m.

Adults (13 and older): $20

Kids (2-12): $10

Sunday, May 4 - Gates open at noon (No PRCA Rodeo is scheduled on Sunday.)

Free admission

PRCA Rodeo

This year marks the 38th anniversary of the PRCA rodeo at Cornyval.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Activities include bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Cody Sosebee will be the rodeo clown each night.

Pre-rodeo activities, such as mutton bustin, start at 7 p.m. each night.

Other activities

In addition to a carnival, there will also be an H-E-B Kids Zone with activities and games.

Events include corn eating, pig races, a magic show and chicken bingo.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More Things To Do coverage on KSAT: