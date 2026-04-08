What you need to know about our upcoming rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- INCREASING HUMIDITY: Today marks our last “cool” morning for a while
- RAIN: Isolated activity Thursday, more scattered rain Friday
- WEEKEND: Spotty storms, some severe on Sunday
FORECAST
TODAY
We’ll spend most of today with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures begin in the 50s and end up near 80. Humidity will increase throughout the day, with clouds thickening up this evening and tonight. From here on out, mornings will be much warmer.
RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY/FRIDAY
Small rain chances return on Thursday, mainly in the form of isolated showers. We will need to watch any activity that develops in Mexico and crosses into Texas Thursday night. These storms could pack a punch, however, they’d likely die down before nearing San Antonio.
On Friday, showers and storms will become more widespread. Spotty downpours could bring a lucky few some healthy rainfall. It won’t be for everyone, though. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80.
THIS WEEKEND
No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but *do* keep an eye on the forecast.
The pattern this weekend will lend itself to some stronger storms for Texas. On Saturday, much of the activity will be across West Texas. Storms that develop to our west could make a run for the area Saturday night.
On Sunday, isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours. The best odds for storms will be from San Antonio and points north. These storms will have the possibility to be severe. It’s something we’ll be keeping close watch on.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
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