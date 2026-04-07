Search underway for missing 20-year-old woman last seen on Northwest Side
Anystasia April Mireles is believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen three days ago.
Anystasia April Mireles was last seen on April 4 in the 70000 Block of Rustic Park near the Medical Center on the Northwest Side.
Mireles is believed to be in danger, according to an SAPD missing persons report.
She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and brown dyed red hair. She also has tattoos on her left finger, her hand, her left ear, along with a scar on her nose.
Mireles was last seen wearing a dark colored matching sweat suit, the report said.
If you have any information on Mireles’ whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or call 911.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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