Search underway for missing 20-year-old woman last seen on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen three days ago.

Anystasia April Mireles was last seen on April 4 in the 70000 Block of Rustic Park near the Medical Center on the Northwest Side.

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Mireles is believed to be in danger, according to an SAPD missing persons report.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and brown dyed red hair. She also has tattoos on her left finger, her hand, her left ear, along with a scar on her nose.

Mireles was last seen wearing a dark colored matching sweat suit, the report said.

If you have any information on Mireles’ whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or call 911.