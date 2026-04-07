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Search underway for missing 20-year-old woman last seen on Northwest Side

Anystasia April Mireles is believed to be in danger

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Anystasia April Mireles, 20 (San Antonio Police Department Missing Person Unit)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen three days ago.

Anystasia April Mireles was last seen on April 4 in the 70000 Block of Rustic Park near the Medical Center on the Northwest Side.

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Mireles is believed to be in danger, according to an SAPD missing persons report.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and brown dyed red hair. She also has tattoos on her left finger, her hand, her left ear, along with a scar on her nose.

Mireles was last seen wearing a dark colored matching sweat suit, the report said.

If you have any information on Mireles’ whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

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