Taft High School administrator bitten by Northside ISD Police Department K-9, district says The administrator was taken to a local hospital for treatment Taft High School from Google Street View. (Google Street View) SAN ANTONIO – A Taft High School administrator was bitten by a Northside ISD Police Department K-9 on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said.
The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the campus’ office area as the K-9 was on campus for an unannounced search, NISD told KSAT.
The administrator, who is a woman, was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Her condition is currently unknown.
No students were involved in the incident, according to the district.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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