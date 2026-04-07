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Child hospitalized after being bitten by family dog, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

Local News

Taft High School administrator bitten by Northside ISD Police Department K-9, district says

The administrator was taken to a local hospital for treatment

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Taft High School from Google Street View. (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – A Taft High School administrator was bitten by a Northside ISD Police Department K-9 on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the campus’ office area as the K-9 was on campus for an unannounced search, NISD told KSAT.

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The administrator, who is a woman, was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Her condition is currently unknown.

No students were involved in the incident, according to the district.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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