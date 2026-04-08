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Man sentenced to 60 years for 2023 murder at San Antonio hotel, DA’s office says

Albert Casanova was convicted of shooting Briann Hernandez, 30, late last month

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Albert Casanova (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a woman at a San Antonio hotel three years ago.

Albert Casanova, 43, was convicted of the May 2023 murder of 30-year-old Briann Hernandez on March 27, according to a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office news release.

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According to Casanova’s arrest affidavit, he and Hernandez checked into the OYO Hotel in the 2400 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Hernandez was seen briefly on surveillance cameras standing in a breezeway outside the shared hotel room, court documents show. The DA’s office said Casanova shot Hernandez in her head and fled the scene in her car.

A hotel employee called police after finding Hernandez’s body while conducting check-out procedures, the affidavit states.

“This was a calculated and senseless act of violence,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a Wednesday news release. “Today’s sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable for taking a life and reinforces our commitment to justice.”

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