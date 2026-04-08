Man sentenced to 60 years for 2023 murder at San Antonio hotel, DA’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a woman at a San Antonio hotel three years ago.

Albert Casanova, 43, was convicted of the May 2023 murder of 30-year-old Briann Hernandez on March 27, according to a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office news release.

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According to Casanova’s arrest affidavit, he and Hernandez checked into the OYO Hotel in the 2400 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Hernandez was seen briefly on surveillance cameras standing in a breezeway outside the shared hotel room, court documents show. The DA’s office said Casanova shot Hernandez in her head and fled the scene in her car.

A hotel employee called police after finding Hernandez’s body while conducting check-out procedures, the affidavit states.

“This was a calculated and senseless act of violence,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a Wednesday news release. “Today’s sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable for taking a life and reinforces our commitment to justice.”

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