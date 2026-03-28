Man found guilty of 2023 murder at San Antonio hotel, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A jury found a man guilty on Friday of a 2023 murder at a San Antonio hotel, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Albert Casanova was found guilty in the murder of Briann Hernandez, 30.

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The court will schedule his sentencing hearing at a later date, the district attorney’s office said.

In May 2023, Casanova was arrested after he shot and killed Hernandez at the Oyo Hotel, located at 2434 SW Loop 410.

An arrest affidavit states that Casanova and Hernandez arrived at the hotel in Hernandez’s car.

Hernandez was seen briefly on surveillance cameras standing in a breezeway outside the shared hotel room. Casanova was then seen “hastily” leaving the room before fleeing in Hernandez’s car, according to the affidavit.

A hotel employee called police after finding Hernandez’s body while conducting check-out procedures, the affidavit states.

Records showed Casanova has a criminal history in Bexar County dating back to an assault charge in 2001.

He has previously been charged with crimes like arson, drug possession, theft, retaliation, assault, felon in possession of a firearm and more.

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