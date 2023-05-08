Man with extensive criminal history arrested for murder of 30-year-old woman, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a long list of prior criminal offenses has been arrested for the murder of a 30-year-old woman at a West Side hotel.

Albert Casanova, 39, was arrested on a murder charge Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed Briann Hernandez at the Oyo Hotel, located at 2434 SW Loop 410.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Casanova and the victim arrived at the hotel around noon on Tuesday, May 2 in the victim’s car.

The victim was seen briefly on surveillance cameras around 10:15 p.m. standing in a breezeway outside the shared hotel room.

Casanova is then seen “hastily” leaving the room at 10:21 p.m. before fleeing in the victim’s car.

A hotel employee called the police after finding the victim’s body Wednesday morning while conducting check-out procedures, the affidavit states.

Casanova is being held at Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond for murder.

Records show he has a criminal history in Bexar County dating back to an assault charge in 2001. He has previously been charged with crimes like arson, drug possession, theft, retaliation, assault, felon in possession of a firearm and more.