Rock ‘n’ Roll releases courses for 2024 San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K

Runners compete during the Humana Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on December 08, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series has released the routes for some of the most popular races of the year in San Antonio.

Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio begins with a 5K and 10K on Saturday, Dec. 7, and a half-marathon and marathon on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Organizers announced the routes on Wednesday in an email to subscribers.

“The 2024 courses have something for everyone to revel in as you walk or run through the Alamo City,” the email read.

If you participated in the 2023 events, you’ll notice that the courses are similar for this year.

Contrary to recent years, the 5K and 10K will not start near Sunset Station. Instead, the courses start on downtown’s west end, at West Houston Street and North Santa Rosa Street.

Both routes head east along Houston, then north along IH-37, and then northwest on Jones Avenue. The 5K route then travels back to Travis Park, while the 10K route goes north of downtown to San Antonio College and then to Travis Park.

The finish line for both races is at Travis Park.

Similar to last year, the start line for the half-marathon and marathon is at City Hall. Runners and walkers will head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

This will be the 16th Rock ‘n’ Roll running event to take place in the Alamo City, and the only one in Texas. The series typically attracts about 20,000 runners each year.

The start times for the 5K and 10K are at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. The start times for the half-marathon and marathon are 7 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Click here for more information.