Unwind after the STAAR test with these deals

SAN ANTONIO – The STAAR testing period starts on Tuesday, which can be stressful for students, teachers and parents alike.

Here are some deals around San Antonio that can help you unwind:

SeaWorld - This one is for teachers. SeaWorld San Antonio is offering Texas credentialed Pre-K to 12th-grade school teachers a free SeaWorld Teacher Card, which provides unlimited admission to the park through Jan. 4, 2026. According to their website, this includes shows, animal encounters, attractions and special events. Plus, teachers can add unlimited Aquatica visits for $38 or add Aquatica visits and parking for $82. Must be registered by April 30.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - It’s BOGO online only with code APRBOGO25 through April 13. Just put two cakes in your cart to redeem the free deal.

Denny’s - It’s BOGO Slam for $1 at Denny’s. You can get an Original Grand Slam or an All-American Slam for a limited time only when you dine in.

SONIC - For an after-school treat, SONIC cheeseburgers are 50% off when you order online or in the app after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Whataburger - There’s a Whatadeal on breakfast. For $5, you can get either a taquito or honey butter chicken biscuit, plus a drink. Their post on Instagram said shakes are excluded from this deal.

Krispy Kreme - When you buy one dozen of original glazed doughnuts, you can add a second dozen of original glazed for $9.99. Just use the code DOZEN online at checkout to redeem the deal.

