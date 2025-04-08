Local author Xavier Garza brings magic and mystery of Latino folklore to young readers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival is back, bringing an exciting opportunity to meet dozens of authors, including many local talents who live and work here in the Alamo City.

Whether you’re a longtime reader or new to the literary world, this year’s festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of storytelling.

One local author who will be at this year’s festival is Xavier Garza, a children’s author and illustrator whose work draws from his own childhood experiences in the Rio Grande Valley.

Garza has been writing for over 30 years, with his first book published in 2003. Since then, he has released 24 books, all rooted in the rich cultural traditions and stories he heard while growing up.

“I just try to tell the stories through the eyes of an 11-, 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kid,” Garza said about his approach to writing.

His books, while entertaining, also capture the magic and mystery of Latino folklore, bringing traditional tales to life for a new generation of readers.

Garza fondly recalled his childhood filled with vivid and sometimes eerie bedtime stories.

“We don’t get the wonderful bedtime story before we go to sleep, we get the story of La Llorona who steals children,” he said. “And after they tell us all this story, they say, ‘OK, mijo, mija, go to your room, turn off the lights and go to sleep.‘”

It’s these haunting and unforgettable tales that inspire his books, which often feature figures like La Llorona, the Weeping Woman and the Donkey Lady — stories familiar to many in San Antonio.

Garza’s most popular series follows the adventures of young protagonist Vincent Ventura, who battles a variety of supernatural creatures.

From fighting chupacabras to facing off against witches, owls and duendes (mischievous goblins), the series introduces readers to the mystical and sometimes spooky aspects of folklore. In one of Garza’s books, Vincent even takes on the devil himself during a dance.

Garza’s work also extends beyond folklore. His picture book, “Charro Claus and the Tejas Kid,” which tells the tale of Santa Claus’ cousin, Pancho, showcases images of Garza’s own son as a child.

“This is an ‘I love you’ to my son,” he said, a personal touch that reflects his deep connection to the stories he writes.

While his picture books are typically aimed at readers in second to fifth grade, Garza’s young adult novels have a broader audience, appealing to children as young as third grade all the way up to middle schoolers.

Garza believes that festivals like the San Antonio Book Festival are a wonderful way for young readers to interact with authors.

“For children, it is really great because they meet the authors and they say, ‘You know, they’re people just like me, and so if they can write a book, I can write a book,‘” he said.

The San Antonio Book Festival offers an opportunity for book lovers of all ages to connect with local and national authors alike.

The 13th annual event will take place on Saturday, April 12, at Central Library and the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Southwest Campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

