Local News

Animal Care Services to host Fiesta-themed pet adoption event this weekend

Paw-Changa will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12

Hope Monte, Intern

Hundreds of pets will be available for adoption at the SAACS annual adoption event on Saturday, April 12. (Matheus Bertelli, Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) is hosting its largest annual adoption event, Paw-Changa, this weekend.

The event features hundreds of adoption-ready pets, live music, food and shopping from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, according to a news release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet hundreds of adoptable pets and enjoy a day full of Fiesta-themed family friendly activities.

The celebration will be located at the SAACS shelter with free general admission.

The celebration will have $50 all-inclusive adoptions from SAACS in partnership with San Antonio Pets Alive, the Footbridge Foundation and the Animal Defense League.

All-inclusive adoptions have:

  • First round of vaccinations
  • First month of flea, tick and heartworm prevention
  • Spay/neuter surgery
  • Lifetime pet training support
  • Free Veterinary Centers of America health exam

All adopters will receive a 2025 ACS Fiesta Medal and goodie bag while supplies last.

Paw-Changa activities:

  • Food trucks
  • Entertainment including mariachis and folklorico dancers 
  • Fiesta Paw’p Up Market including over 60 local vendors
  • Pet parade of animals looking for new families
  • Family Fun Zone with crafts and games

Music performers include Trío Ardiente, Alyssa Bernal Band, Bexar Brass, The Hyperphonics and Mariachi Las Alteñas.

Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite for $25 to get a VIP experience. Tickets include priority parking, entrance at 10 a.m. and a Zumba session. One purchase is valid for two adults and children under 18 years old.

General admission visitors will have access to a free shuttle service from the parking lot.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

