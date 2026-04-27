Motorcyclist injured after crash involving school bus on Southeast Side, SAPD says

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The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South W.W. White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered injuries after crashing into the back of a school bus on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South W.W. White Road.

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SAPD said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

It is unclear which school district operated the bus.

Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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