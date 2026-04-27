Skip to main content
Haze icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal
WATCH LIVE: Texas lawmakers investigating July 4 floods to hold first public hearings
Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death
19-year-old man accused of assaulting woman, three boys in robbery near downtown, SAPD says
Former Llano ISD substitute teacher charged with improper relationship with student, sheriff’s office says
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Peter M. Holt in legal battle with ex-yacht captain over alleged drug smuggling, extortion of millions of dollars
Accused attacker at Washington media dinner is a tutor and computer engineer from California

Local News

Motorcyclist injured after crash involving school bus on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Crash happened Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of South W.W. White Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South W.W. White Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered injuries after crashing into the back of a school bus on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South W.W. White Road.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

It is unclear which school district operated the bus.

Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...