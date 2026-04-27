Skip to main content
Haze icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal
Peter M. Holt in legal battle with ex-yacht captain over alleged drug smuggling, extortion of millions of dollars
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with fiery North Side crash, records show
Former Llano ISD substitute teacher charged with improper relationship with student, sheriff’s office says
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open on Northwest Side
Texas lawmakers investigating July 4 floods to hold first public hearings
Man convicted in 2024 killing of NYPD officer sentenced to 115 years to life in prison

Local News

Man arrested in connection with East Side murder, San Antonio police say

Brayden Herrera, 20, faces a $200,000 bond, jail records show

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting on the East Side last week, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on April 24 in the 5700 block of Lake Front, which is located near Rigsby Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In SAPD’s initial preliminary report, the department said it detained three people in connection with the shooting.

However, in an updated report on Monday, officers identified Brayden Herrera as the shooter.

According to Bexar County jail records, Herrera faces a $250,000 bond for the murder charge.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...