Man arrested in connection with East Side murder, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting on the East Side last week, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on April 24 in the 5700 block of Lake Front, which is located near Rigsby Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In SAPD’s initial preliminary report, the department said it detained three people in connection with the shooting.

However, in an updated report on Monday, officers identified Brayden Herrera as the shooter.

According to Bexar County jail records, Herrera faces a $250,000 bond for the murder charge.

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