Veteran, para track and field athlete prepares for San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown is on for those training for the San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series in December.

Among those getting ready for the marathon is Nick McCoy, a U.S. Army veteran and para track and field athlete. McCoy plans to be at the starting line for the 5K and the marathon on Dec. 7 and 8.

This will be McCoy’s 14th consecutive year to compete in the marathon and he’s forward to it.

McCoy has been training six days a week, logging six to 20 miles a day for the big event.

“I’m doing the marathon this year,” McCoy said. “My girlfriend is doing the marathon as well. I’m not 100% sure I’m going to be doing it in my race chair, yet. I might use my hand cycle, which is a little different, just cause of my injury. But yeah, I will be out there for that, for the full marathon and actually in the 5K, the day before as well.”

McCoy has competed in dozens of road races and marathons and has had much success as a track and field Paralympic athlete. However, he said it was a tough road to get where he is at today.

“It was an IED that that got me, you know. It was so long of a recovery and a hard recovery, but very fortunate that I got to do it here at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio,” McCoy said.

McCoy had been in the service for nine years when he got injured in Iraq on his second tour in 2006.

He said the injury brought him to San Antonio, where doctors and recreational therapists got him involved in adaptive sports.

“Sports has definitely given me that camaraderie, that structure that is really important to me, and those goals and that determination,” McCoy said.

McCoy feels a strong sense of pride competing in the marathon in San Antonio, especially as the course passes through Fort Sam Houston, a place that played a significant role in his recovery.

“The end of the road is far and it’s hard, but it’s worth doing and just keep pushing forward,” McCoy said. “Life isn’t over. There’s a lot of great things out there, things to do. Just find your passion and keep moving forward. It’s a tough road, but, you know, in the end it’s worth it.”