Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to San Antonio for 16th year in December

SAN ANTONIO – Lace up your running shoes! The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is returning to the Alamo City for its 16th year in December.

The highly anticipated weekend of races on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 will once again take participants through a tour of the Alamo City as they complete courses that include iconic landmarks, historic neighborhoods, and even a portion of JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

This year’s event will feature a 5K and 10K on Saturday, Dec. 7, and a half marathon and marathon on Sunday, Dec. 8. There will be live bands at every mile along the course, and those who complete the half and marathon courses will be able to celebrate their accomplishment with a unique 2024 finisher medal , a post-race concert and various bites and beverages at the finish line.

“We are thrilled to bring the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series back to the Alamo City for a 16th year,” said Adam Zocks, Race director for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Antonio. “This isn’t just a race; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and strength – values deeply rooted in San Antonio. We’re delighted to share this experience with the city again.”

While many runners have been diligently training for weeks, it’s not too late for new participants to join in on the fun. With just over seven weeks left to train, a 5K, 10K, and possibly even the half-marathon are attainable goals for those seeking to participate.

“With the year coming to a close, now is an optimal time to finish out strong with fitness goals and achieve 2024 resolutions. From preparing for the 5K, to taking on the challenge of training for the marathon, we encourage those who are looking to increase their fitness to register and experience the health benefits of this event,” Zocks said.

Registration for all the distances are still open and available online.

