TxDOT breaks ground on fourth phase of Loop 1604 Expansion Project

TxDOT and Bexar County officials at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the next phase of the Loop 1604 North expansion project.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) broke ground Tuesday on the next phase of its Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

The $218 million segment will expand four miles of the highway between 281 and Redland Road.

Recommended Videos

Construction efforts on the fourth segment will begin in April 2024 and are expected to be completed by 2027, a TxDOT press release said.

Work on the remaining portions of Loop 1604 is expected to continue through 2028. At full completion of the six-segment project, commute times are expected to be reduced by 76%, the release said.

Map of the segment of Loop 1604 set to be under construction. (TxDOT)

The Texas Clear Lanes, which launched in 2015, is a TxDOT initiative aimed at relieving congestion on highways across the state while improving mobility and safety.

“Today, we’re breaking ground on another Texas Clear Lanes project designed to get Texans out of gridlock and back to the things they want and need to do,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg said. “The Loop 1604 North Expansion is a transformative project that will bring the improvements needed to increase mobility and reduce congestion now and in the future.”

Work will expand the main lanes from a four-lane expressway to a 10-lane expressway, implement HOV lanes in each direction and improve intersections.

Bicyclist and pedestrian safety accommodations on the frontage roads will also be placed.

For more information on the other segments of the project, click here.

To stay up to date on the roadways in San Antonio, check out KSAT’s Traffic page.