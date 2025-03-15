Devastating fire leaves Duke Road families seeking answers and aid

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The shock is wearing off, and the reality is settling in for Luis Narvaez.

“I don’t have no more tears,” Narvaez said. “I saw my house just go up in flames.”

Narvaez’s home was one of 40 structures that burned to the ground in the Duke Road fire last week. The fire and its hotspots lasted for days along the Atascosa and Bexar County lines, just south of Loop 1604.

Families along this street are trying to figure out what’s next.

Neighbors said the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Atascosa County, Bexar County and the state are all investigating.

In the meantime, the Atascosa-Bexar County Line Volunteer Fire Department said they are trying to step up and help the community.

“This is everything we got,” Dawson Williamson, the Atascosa-Bexar County Line Volunteer Fire Department chief, said. “We want to make sure everyone is taken care of.”

The fire department is collecting food, water, hygiene products and clothes for families who may have lost everything from the fire.

Donations can be dropped off at 25580 Pleasanton Road.

