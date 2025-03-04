Skip to main content
Local News

Multiple houses on fire in Atascosa County due to high-speed wind gusts, sheriff’s office says

Authorities recommend avoiding the area if possible

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Tags: Atascosa County, Fire, DPS
A fire at Old Pleasanton Road and Camelot Lane on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (KSAT)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple houses are on fire due to high-speed wind gusts in Atascosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Old Pleasanton Road and Big Leaf Road.

The sheriff’s office said to avoid the area if possible and look out for first responders if driving nearby.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and several other fire departments responded to the scene.

KSAT has a crew on the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

KSAT DEALS