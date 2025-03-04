Multiple houses on fire in Atascosa County due to high-speed wind gusts, sheriff’s office says

A fire at Old Pleasanton Road and Camelot Lane on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple houses are on fire due to high-speed wind gusts in Atascosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Old Pleasanton Road and Big Leaf Road.

The sheriff’s office said to avoid the area if possible and look out for first responders if driving nearby.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and several other fire departments responded to the scene.

KSAT has a crew on the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.