WATCH LIVE: Firefighters respond to Southeast Side grass fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire on the Southeast Side.

The fire was reported near Interstate 37 and Southton Road, which is located south of Loop 410.

KSAT is livestreaming coverage of the grass fire and will offer context to Tuesday’s wildfire threat with Meteorologist Justin Horne. KSAT’s coverage is expected to begin at 1:20 p.m. in the above video player within this article.

TransGuide captured some of the fire on its camera on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Horne, western winds could gust anywhere between 45 and 50 miles per hour from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More related coverage on KSAT: