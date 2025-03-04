Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters respond to Southeast Side grass fire

Transguide cameras captured the fire near Interstate 37 and Southton Road; KSAT’s live coverage can be seen in this article

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Southeast Side, Interstate 37, Traffic

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire on the Southeast Side.

The fire was reported near Interstate 37 and Southton Road, which is located south of Loop 410.

KSAT is livestreaming coverage of the grass fire and will offer context to Tuesday’s wildfire threat with Meteorologist Justin Horne. KSAT’s coverage is expected to begin at 1:20 p.m. in the above video player within this article.

TransGuide captured some of the fire on its camera on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Horne, western winds could gust anywhere between 45 and 50 miles per hour from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS