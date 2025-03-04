Very windy, dangerous fire conditions today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIZZLE, SHOWERS: Through 7am, rapid clearing by 8am

VERY WINDY: Gusty winds kick in this morning, gusts to 50 mph possible

EXTREME FIRE THREAT: Any fire that develops today could spread rapidly

FORECAST

We’ll see a variety of weather today. While it may be damp when you step out this morning, know that it’ll be very windy and dry by the afternoon. The concerns for rapidly spreading wildfires is very high today not only for San Antonio, but for a large portion of Texas.

DAMP THROUGH 7AM

Drizzle and showers will keep things damp through 7am, before skies rapidly clear and gusty winds begin to take over. A stray storm can’t be ruled during this time.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUSTS TO 50 MPH

Very gusty winds will take hold by mid-morning, as skies clear. West winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph will be possible from roughly 10am to 4pm. This will create blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Expect high temperatures in the upper-70s and very low humidity.

Futurecast winds for 2pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

🚨EXTREME FIRE DANGER🚨

Rarely do we see this much of Texas within an extreme fire danger, but with gusty winds for much of the state, low humidity, and drought conditions, rapidly spreading fires is a real concern. Something as small as a downed powerline could result in a major wildfire. It’s important to avoid anything that could create a spark today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9pm tonight.

Fire danger is extreme for much of the state today. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fires could spread quickly today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

