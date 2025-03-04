Very windy, dangerous fire conditions today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DRIZZLE, SHOWERS: Through 7am, rapid clearing by 8am
- VERY WINDY: Gusty winds kick in this morning, gusts to 50 mph possible
- EXTREME FIRE THREAT: Any fire that develops today could spread rapidly
FORECAST
We’ll see a variety of weather today. While it may be damp when you step out this morning, know that it’ll be very windy and dry by the afternoon. The concerns for rapidly spreading wildfires is very high today not only for San Antonio, but for a large portion of Texas.
DAMP THROUGH 7AM
Drizzle and showers will keep things damp through 7am, before skies rapidly clear and gusty winds begin to take over. A stray storm can’t be ruled during this time.
GUSTS TO 50 MPH
Very gusty winds will take hold by mid-morning, as skies clear. West winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph will be possible from roughly 10am to 4pm. This will create blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Expect high temperatures in the upper-70s and very low humidity.
🚨EXTREME FIRE DANGER🚨
Rarely do we see this much of Texas within an extreme fire danger, but with gusty winds for much of the state, low humidity, and drought conditions, rapidly spreading fires is a real concern. Something as small as a downed powerline could result in a major wildfire. It’s important to avoid anything that could create a spark today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9pm tonight.
