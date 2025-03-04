Temporary shelters open in San Antonio area amid brush fire evacuations

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Temporary shelters have opened as firefighters work to contain multiple fires around San Antonio.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bexar County officials issued evacuation orders for portions of the county affected by the Calaveras Fire, near Interstate 37 and Southton Road.

The evacuation order is in effect for “approximately 30 homes” in an area east of Interstate 37, according to the county.

Another wildlife was reported in the area of Trumbo and Duke roads in south Bexar County. A temporary shelter was set up for people affected by that fire.

Below is a list of temporary shelters:

Mission Espada Fellowship Hall , 10040 Espada Road, has a , 10040 Espada Road, has a temporary shelter established for people who evacuated the Interstate 37 and Southton Road area.

Sandy Oaks Community Center, 4451 Hickory Haven Drive, Elmendorf, has a temporary shelter as fire crews work to contain a rapidly growing wildfire nearby.

Wind gusts between 45 and 50 miles have been forecasted until 4 p.m. Tuesday, making it easier for fires to spread.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

A map of fires that have sprung up around San Antonio and Bexar County on Tuesday afternoon. (KSAT)

This is a developing story and will be updated if more shelters are announced.

