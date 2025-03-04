KSAT Connect: Photos, videos show gusty winds in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio residents continue to experience gusty winds on Tuesday, some KSAT viewers have shared photos of the weather — and the damage left behind.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecasted throughout the day, creating blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for some vehicles.

>> Very windy, dangerous fire conditions today

Some photos show dust blowing on the road, while another viewer said the wind caused their greenhouse to fly away.

Here are some weather photos and videos from KSAT viewers:

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Wind is starting to pick up. Had a wind gust to 40 mph at around 10:32 am CT on the north side of Stone Oak. 5 hours ago 0 San Antonio

