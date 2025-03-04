Skip to main content
KSAT Connect: Photos, videos show gusty winds in San Antonio area

Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Weather, KSAT Connect, Outdoors
KSAT Connect photos show gusty winds in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio residents continue to experience gusty winds on Tuesday, some KSAT viewers have shared photos of the weather — and the damage left behind.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecasted throughout the day, creating blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for some vehicles.

>> Very windy, dangerous fire conditions today

Some photos show dust blowing on the road, while another viewer said the wind caused their greenhouse to fly away.

Do you have photos of the windy weather or any damage it caused? Submit photos to KSAT Connect!

Here are some weather photos and videos from KSAT viewers:

My greenhouse flew away. Plants turned over
millie69

My greenhouse flew away. Plants turned over

0
San Antonio
This strong wind. Blew everything away
millie69

This strong wind. Blew everything away

0
San Antonio
millie69

Too windy , my stuff is everywhere.

0
San Antonio
Windy moments
Hector

Windy moments

0
Pleasanton
Pin media image
Hector
0
Pleasanton
I see the dust along the horizon. It'll be here soon enough.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

I see the dust along the horizon. It'll be here soon enough.

0
San Antonio
Strong winds and clearing
Skyl9164

Strong winds and clearing

0
La Vernia
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Wind is starting to pick up. Had a wind gust to 40 mph at around 10:32 am CT on the north side of Stone Oak.

0
San Antonio

Stay updated on the forecast with KSAT’s Weather Authority.

If you’d like to send in pictures or videos, we’d love to see them! To submit, check out our guide.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

