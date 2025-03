(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Authorities on the scene of a fire in south Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a fire in south Bexar County.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday near Trumbo Road and Duke Road.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said a mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents in the 600 blocs of Duke Road, between Trumbo and Pleasanton roads.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Read also: