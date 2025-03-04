Skip to main content
Power outage in Poteet closes schools, city offices; students sent home

Poteet ISD said the power outage is expected to last for the day

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Poteet ISD has dismissed students for the day following power outage. (KSAT)

POTEET – The city of Poteet has reported a power outage that has closed city offices and dismissed Poteet ISD students for the day.

Poteet ISD stated that the outage is expected to last for the day.

Poteet ISD said that school buses will transport students from elementary and intermediate campuses first. Secondary students will follow on the second bus route, the district announced.

Students can be picked up by car at this time as well, Poteet ISD said.

The Poteet Police Department and Poteet Public Works will be working to keep roadways clear from brush and debris, the city said.

The city asks that any downed power lines be reported to 830-480-9336.

