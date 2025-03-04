MAP: Thousands of CPS Energy customers without power in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – More than 16,000 CPS Energy customers are without power on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., CPS Energy is reporting 171 outages.

According to KSAT meteorologists, western winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph are possible from roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Very windy, dangerous fire conditions today

The concerns for rapidly spreading wildfires are high, not only for San Antonio but for a large portion of Texas.

The Southeast Side is experiencing a large grassfire near Interstate 37 and Southton Road, and residents in the area were asked to evacuate.

Evacuation orders issued for portions of south Bexar County due to 'rapidly spreading' grass fire

The winds also createe blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Expect high temperatures in the upper-70s and very low humidity.

For the latest updates on outages, click here or view the map below. More on the forecast here.

Click here to see reported outages across the state of Texas.

