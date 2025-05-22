Aquifer, area springs falling to levels not seen in decades

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED STORMS: Spotty activity this afternoon, watching for storms tonight

MEMORIAL DAY: Front brings better shot at showers & storms

AQUIFER DROP: We continue to see some of the lowest levels in decades

FORECAST

You don’t need me to tell you that we need rain and we need it now. Thankfully, we do have some opportunities in the short-term forecast.

ISOLATED STORMS TODAY

A few pop-up storms will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chances sit at 20% today. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot. Highs, once again, reach the upper-90s. The one big difference today is that humidity is back. That means heat index values will top 100° for several hours this afternoon.

Futurecast for 7pm this evening (5/22/25) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WATCHING FOR STORMS TONIGHT

There is a small chances that storms could gather to our north this evening and make a run at South Texas tonight. The odds of this are low, but worth watching.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The main takeaway here is that most of the weekend will be spent dry. It’ll be hot and humid, too. A small storm chance shows up Sunday afternoon (20%). This is mainly for those west of San Antonio. As for Memorial Day itself, we are still expecting a frontal boundary. The front, however, likely holds off moving into the area until late in the day. As a result, our best rain chances now look to be Monday night. Scattered storms will be possible.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AQUIFER/SPRINGS CONTINUE TO DROP

A quick check of aquifer and spring levels this morning show some of the lowest numbers seen in decades. While we are still nowhere near the lows of the 1950s, levels are the lowest we’ve seen since 1990.

Comal Springs lowest flow since 1990 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS