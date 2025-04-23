Line of storms moving through San Antonio

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LINE OF STORMS: It’ll continue to move through the area over the next two hours

STREET FLOODING POSSIBLE: Heavy rainfall may bring minor street flooding, could affect morning commute.

MORE ACTIVITY LATER TODAY: Isolated storms reform this afternoon

FORECAST

**3AM UPDATE**

A line of storms that arrived from West Texas continues to push through San Antonio and surrounding areas. The strongest part of the line is in Zavala, Medina, and Frio County.

For San Antonio, expect heavy rain and lightning over the next hour or so. Minor street flooding will be possible.

We’ll likely see a break in the action, before more storms pop up later this afternoon. We’ll have updates on GMSA.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS