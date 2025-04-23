Skip to main content
Line of storms moving through San Antonio

Heavy rain, lightning likely

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

  • LINE OF STORMS: It’ll continue to move through the area over the next two hours
  • STREET FLOODING POSSIBLE: Heavy rainfall may bring minor street flooding, could affect morning commute.
  • MORE ACTIVITY LATER TODAY: Isolated storms reform this afternoon

A line of storms that arrived from West Texas continues to push through San Antonio and surrounding areas. The strongest part of the line is in Zavala, Medina, and Frio County.

For San Antonio, expect heavy rain and lightning over the next hour or so. Minor street flooding will be possible.

We’ll likely see a break in the action, before more storms pop up later this afternoon. We’ll have updates on GMSA.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

