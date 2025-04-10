Forecasting Fiesta: The latest weather pattern for the celebrations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year San Antonians wait for all year — Fiesta! The countdown is officially on, with celebrations kicking off in just two weeks on April 24.

While there’s still plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, here’s an overview of what you can expect leading up to the 11-day celebration.

WHAT WE KNOW

That old saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” isn’t exactly holding up this year.

After a hopeful end to March, April has brought back the dry pattern — and rain remains elusive.

Although it’s too early to give a specific Fiesta forecast, keep in mind that this event falls right in the heart of severe weather season.

6 - 10 Day precipitation Outlook. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We are currently trending dry, but there’s no guarantee that the trend will hold through the end of the month.

Adding to the concern, drought conditions persist across Texas. As of April 10, 68% of the state is experiencing drought, and San Antonio is no exception.

To break free from these dry conditions, we’d need more than 20 inches of rainfall — a tall order.

Latest drought monitor as of 4/10/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Let’s talk about heat. Based on 30-year trends, San Antonio typically sees its first 100° day in late June, but averages can be deceiving.

We’ve seen triple digits as early as February (1996), and in 2021, we didn’t hit 100° until September.

If we had to place a bet, we’d expect those hot days sooner rather than later this year.

8 - 14 Day Temperature Outlook (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

And while rain isn’t in the cards just yet, we’re still squarely in severe weather season — meaning things can change quickly.

It’s always wise to stay weather-aware, especially during outdoor events.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we get closer to!