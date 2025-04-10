Skip to main content
Forecasting Fiesta: The latest weather pattern for the celebrations in San Antonio

Dry skies, drought conditions and the wild card of the severe weather season are all concerns

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Fiesta, San Antonio
FIESTA FIESTA (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year San Antonians wait for all year — Fiesta! The countdown is officially on, with celebrations kicking off in just two weeks on April 24.

While there’s still plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, here’s an overview of what you can expect leading up to the 11-day celebration.

WHAT WE KNOW

That old saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” isn’t exactly holding up this year.

After a hopeful end to March, April has brought back the dry pattern — and rain remains elusive.

Although it’s too early to give a specific Fiesta forecast, keep in mind that this event falls right in the heart of severe weather season.

6 - 10 Day precipitation Outlook. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We are currently trending dry, but there’s no guarantee that the trend will hold through the end of the month.

Adding to the concern, drought conditions persist across Texas. As of April 10, 68% of the state is experiencing drought, and San Antonio is no exception.

To break free from these dry conditions, we’d need more than 20 inches of rainfall — a tall order.

Latest drought monitor as of 4/10/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Let’s talk about heat. Based on 30-year trends, San Antonio typically sees its first 100° day in late June, but averages can be deceiving.

We’ve seen triple digits as early as February (1996), and in 2021, we didn’t hit 100° until September.

If we had to place a bet, we’d expect those hot days sooner rather than later this year.

8 - 14 Day Temperature Outlook (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

And while rain isn’t in the cards just yet, we’re still squarely in severe weather season — meaning things can change quickly.

It’s always wise to stay weather-aware, especially during outdoor events.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we get closer to!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

