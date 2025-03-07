Clearing trees to decrease fire risks requires a permit

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Tuesday’s wildfires in south Bexar County proved that fires can spark instantly.

Six homes were burned as a result of wildfires along Interstate 37, according to Bexar County officials.

Many people living outside San Antonio heeded the advice of fire officials and cleared out dead vegetation close to their homes.

However, those who live outside San Antonio but inside the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) must have a permit to remove trees.

The extraterritorial jurisdiction is a five-mile buffer around San Antonio city limits.

Although the area is outside the city limits, the extraterritorial jurisdiction is in the city’s purview, meaning it can impose restrictions.

A tree ordinance has been in effect in the extraterritorial jurisdiction since 1997. Those living in the buffer zone must apply for a permit before removing any trees.

Before a permit can be approved, the property of the removal must have been platted, which means that the property has been officially mapped out.

To find out if you live in the extraterritorial jurisdiction or need more information about platting your land, contact San Antonio’s Development Services Department at (210) 207-1111.