‘Looking at prevention’: Bexar County residents act against upcoming fire risk

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County is bracing for another round of elevated fire risk.

The Cibolo Canyons Firewise chair, Gina Smith, said her neighborhood is getting their hands dirty.

“We are not looking at beautification,” Smith said. “We’re looking at prevention.”

Fewer overgrown shrubs mean less fuel for a fire. This week, neighbors in Cibolo Canyons cleared out more than 3,500 feet of dead brush. Neighbors said they now want more communities across San Antonio and Bexar County to do the same.

“Wildfire knows no borders and so neither shall we,” Smith said.

When asked about the concerns of living in north Bexar County with high fire danger, Smith responded, “It does make me very nervous because there have been so many wildfires in our area.”

Their team has been in place for two years, but Ruben Lopez, a battalion chief for Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 3, said this strategy is something anyone can pick up.

Lopez said people can help prevent the spread of brush and wildfires by:

Cleaning out gutters

Clearing firewood from backyards

Cutting down overgrown grass and shrubs

Removing additional fuels from your property

Avoiding burning during high-risk times

“Keep that yard manicured,“ Lopez said. ”Make sure you’re cleaning up all the mess ... a simple spark in some of the vegetation that’s around can go really quick.”

Read also: