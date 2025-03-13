Toasty Thursday, gusty winds return

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- BACK TO THE 90S: Low humidity, a return to the low-90s today
- GUSTY WINDS FRI/SAT: Strongest winds will be on Saturday
- EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Friday & Saturday
FORECAST
Morning! Well, I wish I was coming to you with better news, but we’re currently a bit stuck in a dry, windy pattern that shows few signs of letting up.
TODAY
Winds won’t be much of an issue today, but it will be hot. Yesterday we hit 93. The forecast is for us to return to the low-90s today. Expect mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
LUNAR ECLIPSE
Don’t forget to check it out tonight and early tomorrow. More info here!
FIRE DANGER RETURNS FRIDAY
The tail end of spring break will bring us more rounds of fire danger. Highs tomorrow will once again reach the 90s. We’ll begin the day with a brief round of morning clouds and humidity. That quickly gets erased by lunchtime, as westerly winds kick in. The strongest gusts will be north of the area, but some gusts of up to 30 mph are possible. This will present an extreme fire danger for much of the area. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued.
SATURDAY BRINGS STRONGEST WINDS
While it’ll be cooler on Saturday (highs in the upper 70s), winds gusts will become stronger. West winds gusting up to 40 mph are possible. This will be paired with very low humidity, creating another round of extreme fire danger.
COOL MORNINGS SUNDAY, MONDAY
The lower humidity will allow temperatures to fall during the morning hours Sunday and Monday mornings. In fact, we’ll dip into the upper-40s by early Monday. Jackets may be required as kids head back to school.
