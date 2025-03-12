South Texas will experience a total lunar eclipse this week. What is the ‘worm moon?’

A full worm moon in the San Antonio sky. Credit: Peggy McCall via KSAT Connect

South Texas will experience a “blood moon” — where the moon turns red during totality — and depending on your sleep habits, you can catch it either late at night or very early in the morning this week.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

Lunar eclipses, including the upcoming “worm blood moon” on March 14, are visible around the world.

A total lunar eclipse happens about once every 2.5 years at any given location. While eclipses occur 4 to 7 times a year, total ones make up about 29%.

Why is it called a ‘worm moon?’

The March full moon is called the “worm moon.” It is supposed to signify the melting of snow and arrival of spring and was given by various Native American tribes.

Other names it is also referred to include the sore eyes moon, eagle moon, the sugar moon, the wind strong moon, the crow comes back moon and the goose moon.

Why does the moon look red?

When the moon enters Earth’s darkest shadow (the umbra), the light passing through Earth’s atmosphere gives it a red hue, much like the colors at sunrise or sunset.

More dust or clouds in the atmosphere make the moon appear even redder.

Key times:

Begins: 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 13

Lunar eclipse: 1:58 a.m. on Friday, March 14

Next full moon: 5 a.m. on Friday, March 14

Next total lunar eclipse visible: March 2 to March 3, 2026

