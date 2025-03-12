Skip to main content
South Texas will experience a total lunar eclipse this week. What is the ‘worm moon?’

Here’s what to expect Thursday night in San Antonio

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Lunar Moon, Eclipse, Worm Moon, San Antonio
A full worm moon in the San Antonio sky. Credit: Peggy McCall via KSAT Connect (KSAT)

South Texas will experience a “blood moon” — where the moon turns red during totality — and depending on your sleep habits, you can catch it either late at night or very early in the morning this week.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

Lunar eclipses, including the upcoming “worm blood moon” on March 14, are visible around the world.

A total lunar eclipse happens about once every 2.5 years at any given location. While eclipses occur 4 to 7 times a year, total ones make up about 29%.

Total Lunar Eclipse Friday, March 14, 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Why is it called a ‘worm moon?’

The March full moon is called the “worm moon.” It is supposed to signify the melting of snow and arrival of spring and was given by various Native American tribes.

Other names it is also referred to include the sore eyes moon, eagle moon, the sugar moon, the wind strong moon, the crow comes back moon and the goose moon.

Why does the moon look red?

When the moon enters Earth’s darkest shadow (the umbra), the light passing through Earth’s atmosphere gives it a red hue, much like the colors at sunrise or sunset.

More dust or clouds in the atmosphere make the moon appear even redder.

Key times:

  • Begins: 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 13
  • Lunar eclipse: 1:58 a.m. on Friday, March 14
  • Next full moon: 5 a.m. on Friday, March 14
  • Next total lunar eclipse visible: March 2 to March 3, 2026
Total Lunar Moon rise and set times (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author
Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

