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Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after West Side crash, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday night in the 600 block of South Zarzamora Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

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SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Zarzamora Street, near Guadalupe Street.

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Police said the pedestrian, identified as a male, was crossing a marked crosswalk from east to west when an unknown vehicle traveling northbound struck him.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the pedestrian, SAPD said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made. SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

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