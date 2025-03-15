2-alarm fire engulfs home north of downtown, SAFD says

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:30 p.m. March 15 in the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home just north of downtown.

The fire was called just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue.

The fire department said they immediately called it a two-alarm fire upon arrival.

SAFD said there weren’t any people in the home at the time of the fire.

SAFD said neighbors in the area are concerned and have been watering their lawns as a precaution.

At this time, firefighters are looking out for spot fires, according to SAFD.

No injuries have been reported.

According to SAFD’s website, as many as 30 units responded.

Arson investigators are on the scene, but the fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

