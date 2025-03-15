Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2-alarm fire engulfs home north of downtown, SAFD says

The fire happened at the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, North Side, San Antonio
Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:30 p.m. March 15 in the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home just north of downtown.

The fire was called just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The fire department said they immediately called it a two-alarm fire upon arrival.

SAFD said there weren’t any people in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire was called just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ripley Avenue and West Mulberry Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAFD said neighbors in the area are concerned and have been watering their lawns as a precaution.

At this time, firefighters are looking out for spot fires, according to SAFD.

No injuries have been reported.

According to SAFD’s website, as many as 30 units responded.

Arson investigators are on the scene, but the fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS