TIMELINE: What we know about Gillespie County’s Crabapple Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – A massive grass fire, known as the Crabapple Fire, started in Gillespie County on Saturday, March 15.

First responders north of Fredericksburg spotted the fire when plumes of smoke were reported visible in town.

Multiple crews from companies in the area, including Bexar County and some Boerne Fire Department crews, were dispatched to assist with the large fire.

As of Sunday night, the Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County has burned 9,500 acres and is 55% contained, according to the City of Fredericksburg and Texas A&M Forest Service.

The size of the area grew by nearly 1,000 acres on Sunday. The affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple to Farm-to-Market Road 1631.

Here’s a timeline of events:

Saturday, March 15

1:45 p.m.: Multiple fire departments and crews across the region, state and nation started battling the large fire on Saturday in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road, nearly 11 miles north of Fredericksburg.

2:00 p.m.: The fire was reported to only be 400 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Services.

Fire started in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

3:02 p.m.: KSAT received confirmation from Fredericksburg that a shelter had opened at Faith Baptist Church at 3022 N. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg.

3:10 p.m.: Crews on the ground location began conducting evacuations, according to the City of Fredericksburg.

4 p.m. : Donations of cases of water and electrolyte drinks were being accepted and no food was needed at the time, according to a Fredericksburg Fire EMS Facebook update.

4:20 p.m.: The fire quickly spread due to strong winds and dry conditions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Services. There was no containment, and the fire crossed State Highway 16 North, and was headed toward Farm-to-Market 1631.

Grass fire in Gillespie County. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

5 p.m.: An update by the City of Fredericksburg was issued advising evacuation for anyone between Highway 16 North and FM 1631 and between Ranch Road 1323 and Ranch Road 2721. Roads were closed, and local crews assisted with evaluations. There was still no containment as their goal to stop progression with air support from TDEM and Texas A&M Forest Service. Embers were reported flying up half a mile, causing more fires in the area.

6:12 p.m.: Another update was provided from the Texas A&M Forest Service. They reported that the fire had grown to roughly 8,640 acres and was 0% contained. The red cross arrived at the church to assist.

7:16 p.m.: A new shelter area was announced at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 426 W Main St. in Fredericksburg, for all evacuees, according to the City of Fredericksburg.

10 p.m.: Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones issued a declaration of disaster, allowing officials to evacuate, close roads, and control ingress/egress as needed, the city said. Texas Electric also had cut the power to the fire-affected area and nearby customers.

10:37 p.m.: The fire started to diminish but remained at an estimated 8,640 acres burned and 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Services.

Sunday, March 16

4:47 a.m.: The latest update indicated that the Crabapple Fire was still an estimated 8,640 acres but was now 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

10:54 a.m.: No injuries have been reported, but numerous structures have been lost and more are still threatened, according to the Texas A&M Forest Services. Air quality was also a concern. Multiple reports of plumes of hazy skies were seen in Austin and even into College Station. Crews continued to monitor the weather, and no more food, water, or supply donations were needed.

2:33 p.m.: Although there is no new growth to the fire, daylight allowed resources to visualize the fire’s growth and span. The fire was still 40% contained but had grown to 9,500 acres.

6:45 p.m.: According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, containment increased to 55%, while the fire continued to burn across 9,500 acres.

Governor Gregg Abbott’s response

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state’s request for Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Rest Area Fire in Gray County and Crabapple Fire.

“Texas is working around the clock to provide all necessary resources to local officials fighting wildfires in Gray and Gillespie counties,” Governor Gregg Abbott said in a press release, in part.

“With the approval of these Fire Management Assistance grants, we will continue to support our brave firefighters as they battle these dangerous blazes,” Abbott said, in part. “The safety and well-being of Texans is our No. 1 priority, and we will work tirelessly to ensure impacted communities get the assistance they need. I thank our first responders and brave firefighters for their work to protect their fellow Texans.”

The state is eligible for 75% of reimbursement from the federal government, according to the release.

Those whose homes or businesses were damaged by wildfire are encouraged to report it using the Texas Division of Emergency Management Damage Survey online.

Fire prevention:

Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, it is recommended to follow the following tips to help prevent future fires.

Tips to avoid high fire danger

