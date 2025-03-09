Understanding the risks: South Texas faces heightened wildfire danger

South Texans are no strangers to fire. As temperatures rise and dry conditions persist, the state enters a period of heightened wildfire risk.

On Tuesday, the weather conditions in San Antonio marked the beginning of this year’s fire season, fueled by a cold front that swept across Texas. This cold front brought dry air, dropping relative humidity to under 10% in some areas of the state, creating perfect conditions for extreme fire danger.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Typical season

While fire weather doesn’t follow a specific “season,” the risk is most severe during the winter months (February through April) and summer months (August through October).

The “peak” of fire season in Texas often occurs during late spring and early summer, when conditions are driest and temperatures are highest.

For example, since 2006, the National Weather Service has issued 47 Red Flag Warnings in March and 59 in April, two of the most critical months for fire danger in Texas.

Although May typically sees some relief, with only nine Red Flag Warnings issued on average, wildfire risk can persist, especially with drought conditions in play.

The impact of drought on wildfire risk

Drought plays a significant role in increasing wildfire danger. Not only does it create extremely dry conditions, but it also reduces the moisture content of vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition.

Texas is currently experiencing widespread drought, with 53% of the state experiencing some form of drought as of March 6 and even higher levels in South Texas.

Most recent drought update (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This drought has made the ground incredibly dry, creating the perfect environment for fires to spread quickly. Coupled with gusty winds expected in the coming days, fire danger remains dire.

Expected winds this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fire weather outlooks

The National Weather Service provides critical updates during fire weather conditions. Key advisories to watch for include:

Red Flag Warnings : These warnings are issued when critical fire weather conditions, such as high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation, create extreme fire danger.

Fire Weather Watches : Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of fires but have not yet reached red flag status.

Relative Humidity: When the relative humidity is low, vegetation becomes more flammable, and fires can spread rapidly. The drier the air, the more likely a fire will spread uncontrollably.

To reduce the risk:

Tips to follow when dealing with possible fire weather (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If anything changes, we’ll keep you posted!