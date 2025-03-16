Viewers share Crabapple Fire pictures, videos on KSAT Connect

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A massive wildfire north of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County continues to rage across thousands of acres without containment.

The fire began around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road.

The Texas A&M Forest Services said the fire is now reportedly 8,640 acres, up from its original size of 400 acres.

Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones issued a declaration of disaster, allowing officials to evacuate, close roads and control ingress and egress as needed, the city said.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said the smoke from the fire is visible around the area and possibly even further.

A spokesperson for the City of Fredericksburg requested everyone to avoid the area.

Take a look at the photos and videos KSAT Connect users have shared of the fire on Saturday:

